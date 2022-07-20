The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
Floor-to-ceiling wall of glass allows for expansive views of property and pond.
Open enclosures and connections to adjacent living spaces keep the home inviting and airy rather than densely packed—a key feature for an owner of two dogs: Ben, a whippet, and Flynn, an Irish gypsy dog.
The sliding doors and windows have been upgraded with insulated glass and copper screening.
A seamless sliding door by CS For Doors—accented by Mockett hardware—separates the master bedroom from the living room and doubles as a backdrop for a projector.
Large, pivoting glass doors connect the kitchen with a patio.
White oak cabinetry features throughout the Weave house—including in the marble-clad master bathroom. The walk-in shower area with a copper soaking tub transforms from a private retreat to an outdoor experience with a pivoting door, custom built by Identity Construction.
Glazed sliding doors blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living and help bring in cooling cross breezes from the coast.
The basement level features a game room that seamlessly opens to the deck. “The architecture isn’t loud. It’s all about the beach and being together, whether you’re in the kitchen, reading a book, or playing a game,” says Montalba.
The sliding wall on the upper floor has a miniature doorway for Sacha the cat; the second opening contains his litter box.
A large slider opens onto a small courtyard and the outdoors. The lounge chairs and ottoman are by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and the Rivet side table is from Frama.
Sliding pocket doors connect the space to the rooftop garden.
The view down from the bathroom window provides a closer look at the white and green pendants that Annemie made from glass found at a flea market. The doors and windows were crafted by carpenter Peeters Schrijnwerkerij, the side tables are custom, and the chair is a vintage find.
Sliding glass doors spanning 15 feet create a generous exchange between the main interior and rear yard.
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
Minimalist sliding doors separate the rooms.
A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.