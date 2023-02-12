SubscribeSign In
New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
The bold use of color continues with a blue sofa from Fest and a multicolor rug from Pols Potten.
The bold use of color continues with a blue sofa from Fest and a multicolor rug from Pols Potten.
An outdoor fireplace and courtyard create what Twohill calls a distinct “territory” between the main house (right) and the new addition while maintaining privacy for both dwellings. “The courtyard is particularly important because the family loves being on the ground,” he says. The stools are from Martin’s furniture company.
An outdoor fireplace and courtyard create what Twohill calls a distinct “territory” between the main house (right) and the new addition while maintaining privacy for both dwellings. “The courtyard is particularly important because the family loves being on the ground,” he says. The stools are from Martin’s furniture company.
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
At one end of the L-shaped terrace, interior designer Martine Brisson included room for a full outdoor kitchen so the family could prepare meals without stepping inside during the warmer months.
At one end of the L-shaped terrace, interior designer Martine Brisson included room for a full outdoor kitchen so the family could prepare meals without stepping inside during the warmer months.
The soaking tub overlooks an exterior rock garden that is illuminated by a light well.
The soaking tub overlooks an exterior rock garden that is illuminated by a light well.
The bench doubles as storage with built-in drawers underneath.
The bench doubles as storage with built-in drawers underneath.
“This is a house that connects two gardens in a surrounding environment and three gardens inside the interior,” says the firm.
“This is a house that connects two gardens in a surrounding environment and three gardens inside the interior,” says the firm.
Glass sliders running the length of the interior can close off the living space, or retract for a wide-open connection to the dining area, patio, and pool.
Glass sliders running the length of the interior can close off the living space, or retract for a wide-open connection to the dining area, patio, and pool.
Jagoda installed two Velux skylights in the kitchen and one apiece in the kids’ bathroom and the parents’. “Ideally, every room in the house has enough natural light that you don’t have to turn on the lights during the day,” says the architect. The frost bathroom tile is from Heath Ceramics, while the faucet is from Vola
Jagoda installed two Velux skylights in the kitchen and one apiece in the kids’ bathroom and the parents’. “Ideally, every room in the house has enough natural light that you don’t have to turn on the lights during the day,” says the architect. The frost bathroom tile is from Heath Ceramics, while the faucet is from Vola
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
The chimney is clad with Tadelakt, a lime plaster composite, with a polished wax finish.
The chimney is clad with Tadelakt, a lime plaster composite, with a polished wax finish.
In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
The family gathers in the kitchen, which features oak cabinets, a concrete island, and brass fixtures. The backsplash is made of pink bricks hand-selected by Alix and Onur from a nearby brickyard. The mango wood pendants were purchased in a market in Bangkok.
The family gathers in the kitchen, which features oak cabinets, a concrete island, and brass fixtures. The backsplash is made of pink bricks hand-selected by Alix and Onur from a nearby brickyard. The mango wood pendants were purchased in a market in Bangkok.
The window recesses in the living area have rounded edges. “All of the details are curved in this room, to add softness,” says Onur.
The window recesses in the living area have rounded edges. “All of the details are curved in this room, to add softness,” says Onur.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.
The dining table is vintage, and the pendants are from IKEA.
The dining table is vintage, and the pendants are from IKEA.
“The pink color scheme was something that Dagny and I started the design process with,” says Margit. “We wanted a warm, natural color, so we decided to use pink Claystone on the floor. The other pink colors followed. It also makes a wonderful contrast to all the green leaves in summer.” The glass pendants are from Jotex.
“The pink color scheme was something that Dagny and I started the design process with,” says Margit. “We wanted a warm, natural color, so we decided to use pink Claystone on the floor. The other pink colors followed. It also makes a wonderful contrast to all the green leaves in summer.” The glass pendants are from Jotex.

30 more saves