#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
When they acquired the building, it was in shambles – broken windows and doors, no water, electricity, or gas. Over the course of two years, they set out to restore and reconstruct the building to their taste. On the first floor, there’s a large studio and showroom, as well as a guest suite. The second floor contains the bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets, while the third floor is the public space with a living and dining area with an open kitchen. The fourth floor houses the pool, sauna, gym, library, laundry, and roof terrace. The top floor pool was made possible because of a concrete fire water tank that was found in the attic and converted into a pool. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
The stainless steel kitchen was custom designed by them. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
The structure consists of two curved steel beams, covered with a continuous layer of hand-cut logs of timber — a fusion of modern architectural expression and the style of traditional Norwegian mountain cabins. The roof, with its organic form, “grows” out of the landscape and is overgrown with grass. The materials of the facades are local stone, tar treated wood and glass. To make room for a surprisingly large number of guests in such a tiny space, the architects found inspiration in ancient lodging traditions: The space in the center serves as gathering place, and the beds along the walls provide a spot to sit comfortably around the middle of the room in the evening — one piece of furniture for socializing, eating and sleeping. A narrow nook by the entrance accommodates cooking equipment and storage.
Sketch restaurant in London. Courtesy of Sketch.
Spanish designer Jaime Hayon was invited to renovate room 506 in the Arne Jacobsen–designed SAS Royal Hotel, which is now called the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel. Hayon preserved the original interior architecture, but furnished the space with contemporary and reissued items.
Room 606 in the hotel is preserved exactly as Jacobsen designed it. "I love the idea of preserving history," Hayon says. "But hotels are made to be used and furniture faces a major test in these spaces. It's interesting to see history by looking at the color choice and choice of elements in a space." To book a stay at the hotel and see the Jaime Hayon suite and Arne Jacobsen room, visit radissonblu.com.
Berners Tavern at the London Edition Hotel by Yabu Pushelberg. Courtesy of the London Edition.
