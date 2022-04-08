ADU: The location of ADU is a beneficial effect on design.
One of the typical locations of the garage in old houses of Los Angeles is the rear end of property after a long driveway. The driveway is used as a parking space for the front house also as a walkway leading to the back house. We want to make this walkway for the renters to feel entering to their own place by designing a gravel path and gate with a front garden.
Boudreau incorporated the window into the wood slat headboard design, which “ribbons” out to custom pendant lights suspended from the ceiling. The nightstands are from Crate & Barrel, and provide striking contrast with the dark paint, “Ecological” by Dunn Edwards.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
First-floor deck: New landscaping was added at the edge of the decking to create privacy from the road and walking path below.
Living room with the den beyond: The fireplace partially divides the two rooms, but the open glass fireplace was meant to decrease that feeling of separation between the two rooms.
The west facade at dusk: This phot gives you a better view of how the house was designed to sit in between the existing New Zealand Christmas trees and palms.
View from the walking path across the road: The combination of the three mature New Zealand Christmas trees flanking the home on either side and the floating wood box, housing the second-floor deck off the principal bedroom, give the home a little bit of a treehouse vibe.
The east-facing facade of the main house: The center of the home opens up to provide ocean views from the courtyard and pool. There is also a large deck off of the principal bedroom on the second floor providing connection to the courtyard and an outdoor space to be used during the winter months because it is protected from the cold onshore winds.
Kitchen and dining area: The homeowners wanted a simple and durable material palette.
The new deck lets the owners glory in the incredible views.
The new foyer is designed after a Japanese Genkan, and ensures the entry is clearly delineated from the rest of the house. The wood of the bottom stair forms the bench for sitting and removing shoes.
The addition was shifted into the trees so that it doesn’t overwhelm the site. That also gives the main living spaces a treehouse-like feel when gazing out from inside.
The large primary bathroom is lit by a floor-to-ceiling corner window and an elongated LED light strip above the mirror.
The only piece of art in the kitchen is also Jo's first-ever auction purchase: a portrait of a woman by an unknown 17th-century European artist won at Christie's in the 1980s.
Austin-based company Steel House MGF created custom stainless steel pieces for the kitchen. The silvery oversized island features a lovely wear and tear that Jo loves. "The more scratches, the better,
While the majority of the interior products feature neutral colors, the Fox's decorated the rooms with many textured and colorful pieces of furniture such as these yellow Vladimir Kagan chairs.
"For the guest bathroom, I chose a more whimsical geometric pattern on the accent wall,
The living area has a PK22 chair by Poul Kjaerholm and a Float sofa and Zoe rug from Paola Lenti’s outdoor collection. Pietre Del Nord porcelain stoneware from Emser Tile runs from the patio through the house.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside.
“We drew a lot of inspiration from the house itself, but we tried to push it a bit further. We wanted to figure out a way to open the back elevation completely,” says Leidner.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
“The atrium is the first place you enter,” says Leidner. “Traditionally, it’s a hardscaped area with some potted plants, but we wanted it to be more like a full garden, right in the middle of the house.”
In the dining room, a Stahl and Band chandelier takes center stage, hanging over an Industry West dining table and vintage chairs.
Embracing California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle, they brought the courtyard to life with encaustic Clé Tile, and architectural elements like copper gutters and steel windows. A Vesta Design table is surrounded by PK1 chairs by Poul Kjaerholm. When the doors are open, a breeze flows through the house.
Design-build firm StudioMET helped Sunil and Shelly Patel create a multigenerational home in Houston. The brick wall in the living area is accented with bricks salvaged from the original house on the site. The lounge chairs, sectional, and ottoman/ table are from Article. In the dining area, a pendant from Avenue Lighting hangs above a custom copper table. The draperies are from The Shade Store.
The backyard features a new pool, hot tub, and deck, with a flagstone patio and walkways to merge with the interior.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
Flagstone flooring throughout is a nod to the home’s midcentury era. All of the windows had to be replaced, but many were kept in the same spot as the original.
The master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides and a space for private relaxation and TV viewing. The adjoining bathroom features a Japanese-style soaking tub.
The exterior palette of the rear addition is clean and modern. Smooth white stucco walls are punctuated by grey aluminum windows and corrugated aluminum panels. “These two materials frame the landscape that will grow between and around them,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.