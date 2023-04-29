SubscribeSign In
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
