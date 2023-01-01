Dwell House
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
The neutral master bathroom with its terrazzo floor tiles.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
Visual Comfort & Co. sconces add playfulness to the master bath that's fitted with a custom vanity with Pental Surfaces quartz countertops.
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.