The kitchen sits just off the living room area for easy entertaining. The roller shades are from J Geiger.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
Isabella Furniture's Federal hook system, which Dwell featured in our July/August issue, features laser cut steel hooks that slide along a grooved wooden form. Available in black walnut or maple with black or white hooks; $195.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
Solid wood shelves can be a great way to add contrast and texture a kitchen, especially an all-white one. If you're looking to add more fun pops of personality, opt for decorative brackets.
Roof deck
Architect Bruce Bolander made the most of a limited footprint in a house he designed in a Malibu canyon. With the small bedroom unable to accommodate any "normal" size desk, the architect designed a very thin custom steel desk where resident Heidi Wright works. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from Metal Window Corporation open the entire corner of the room up to the outdoors. “The mountains across the way are almost like another wall—they contain the space to the point that you feel like you’re in a much bigger space, that you’re part of the overall landscape,” says Bolander. Photo by J Bennett Fitts.
The entire room is surfaced in white mosaics from Hisbalit; the bath fixtures are brass and sourced from a local Czech retailer.
This resort is surrounded by 5.6 kilometers of private lagoon and includes villas with retractable roofs, private pools with catamaran nets and even waterslides.
Choosing a kitchen or bathroom countertop can be nerve-wracking, and we understand why—they can be one of the most expensive aspects of a renovation, with the added responsibility of impacting the aesthetics of a space. Read on as we work our way through the pros and cons of seven of the most common countertop materials.
Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
In a family home in Mill Valley, California, Lauren Goldman of l’oro designs kept her clients’ goals of “modern yet accessible” in mind while also looking for opportunities to add functionality. This proved successful when she discovered that the empty space under the steel-and-glass stair landing was the perfect scale for children to sit and read under. The team was inspired to create a kid-sized library, turning a useless space into a perfectly cozy reading nook.
For all its hard environmental work, one of the most immediate of the Blue Sky Home’s pleasures is how it sits so snugly in its desert surroundings.
A double-height space encompasses the kitchen, dining and living area, and features 36-feet-wide glass doors that pocket into southern and northern walls.
Angelica Becerril prepares food at the kitchen island; the Carrara marble countertop is one of the few luxury materials used in the house.
Front outdoor space
Along the side of the home, parallel to the pool, is an expansive glass wall that maximizes the feeling of openness in the first floor living space. The pool is heated by a repeated energy air-conditioning system, which conserves energy expenditure.
great room
Gym Bath
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
West Facade
