If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
Tom Dixon brings its CLUB installation, which debuted in Milan at the 2014 Salone Internazionale del Mobile, to the Javits and presents new pieces like Grey Beat pendant, and Pivot, a series of upholstered seating. Booth 1318
Tom Dixon brings its CLUB installation, which debuted in Milan at the 2014 Salone Internazionale del Mobile, to the Javits and presents new pieces like Grey Beat pendant, and Pivot, a series of upholstered seating. Booth 1318
Curated Properties is a minimal sales center located in Toronto, Canada, designed by Mason. Curated Properties is a condominium sales center developed within disused industrial shipping containers. The naturally linear form of the shipping containers lend to a systematic procession through the sales center allowing the sales team to narrate the story of the product to the purchasers in a guided manner. Interior finishes and details are to reflect the temporary nature of the sales center and to embody the spirit of the project’s identity. Unfinished plywood, raw metals, canvas, and untanned leathers are used in methods to reflect detailing of traditional retail environments. The pairing of unrefined materials with quality handmade local furniture, millwork and custom artwork creates a backdrop to the sale experience.
Curated Properties is a minimal sales center located in Toronto, Canada, designed by Mason. Curated Properties is a condominium sales center developed within disused industrial shipping containers. The naturally linear form of the shipping containers lend to a systematic procession through the sales center allowing the sales team to narrate the story of the product to the purchasers in a guided manner. Interior finishes and details are to reflect the temporary nature of the sales center and to embody the spirit of the project’s identity. Unfinished plywood, raw metals, canvas, and untanned leathers are used in methods to reflect detailing of traditional retail environments. The pairing of unrefined materials with quality handmade local furniture, millwork and custom artwork creates a backdrop to the sale experience.
Set cover photo