Curated Properties is a minimal sales center located in Toronto, Canada, designed by Mason. Curated Properties is a condominium sales center developed within disused industrial shipping containers. The naturally linear form of the shipping containers lend to a systematic procession through the sales center allowing the sales team to narrate the story of the product to the purchasers in a guided manner. Interior finishes and details are to reflect the temporary nature of the sales center and to embody the spirit of the project’s identity. Unfinished plywood, raw metals, canvas, and untanned leathers are used in methods to reflect detailing of traditional retail environments. The pairing of unrefined materials with quality handmade local furniture, millwork and custom artwork creates a backdrop to the sale experience.