A similar window design has the same effect in the bathroom. The faucet and sink are by Kohler.
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
In the bathroom, custom mirror vanities with integrated lighting were designed by Future Simple Studio and crafted by Stil Design.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,