First floor floor plan
Another angle of the exterior, highlighting the home’s partially sunken siting. The residence also offers numerous private hiking trails—many of which lead to the American River and Lake Clementine.
Upon entry, a generous foyer—also wrapped in cedar—opens to the main living area.
The dining area sits between the open concept kitchen and living room.
