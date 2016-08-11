The custom zinc cabinets and quartzite countertops of Mark Berryman’s Tribeca apartment reflect the sun as it sets over Manhattan. Workstead designer Robert Highsmith kept the apartment’s original fir beams and painted its existing pipes Onyx by Benjamin Moore. The counter stools are by Sawkille, and the floors are white oak from LV Wood. The range is by Viking.
Taking cues from the warmth of the setting sun, Brooklyn-based Workstead’s renovated a 1,800-square-foot Tribeca loft in an 1864 factory building. A timber palette and custom woodwork achieve a cozy feel throughout, and the architects tore out awkward interior partitions and dated finishes and exposed the building’s original fir joists to restore the loft’s open and airy feel. Oversized windows, a light color palette, and a minimalist design approach help pull natural light deep into the home while simultaneously directing views out toward the Hudson River.
A custom white oak sliding door fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager opens to a guest room with a Bilge lounge chair by Uhuru.
A red gym locker, repurposed as storage, is a whimsical touch in the bedroom.
A pair of LC2 chairs by Le Corbusier are ideal spots for watching the river down below. The Womb chair by Eero Saarinen is a close second.
Cohen and his wife, Sally, sit in the dining room, which along with the connected living room, is a focal point of the house, lighted in part by high, remote-controlled clerestory windows.
