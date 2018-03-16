The main living area features pieces by George Nakashima and Sam Maloof. Japanese tansu cabinets frame the space, each adorned with artwork and souvenirs from nature.
Each room comes with a unique piece of art on letterhead stationery that's painted or hand-drawn by a student at the Chicago Art Institute.
Th bedroom space is backlit by a unique A shape that provide ample natural light—reflecting the cedar's warm tones.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
A great view from the upstairs bedroom
Living
Mountain View Residence
Set close to the sea, this common area is the heart of the complex and is bigger than the other pavilions, featuring 33-foot high ceilings.
Side and back continuous large yard (not a typical Eichler).
kitchen
Harbor Loft | Olson Kundig
Entry Courtyard
Handcrafted green cement tile floors are used in the kitchen and in many living spaces in the home. Honed granite counters, Tzalam wood cabinets, and GE Profile appliances complete the airy space.
Living Room + Kitchen
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Exterior, night
Master Bedroom
Living room
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
Two Womb chairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll and a Ring bench by Castro structure a reading area in the enclosed terrace.
