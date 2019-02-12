Wood screens blur the boundary between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The simple, gabled forms extend past one another, creating open spaces for outdoor enjoyment. Timber-clad walls and shingle roofs tie all the volumes together.
The view from above. Note the flat portion with a living roof.
Expansive glazing frames the natural surroundings.
Lochside House by Haysom Ward Miller is made of "three simple, pitched-roof volumes," each section with the ability to be individually heated.
