SubscribeSign In
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
The tree house's floors, walls, ceiling, and built-in furniture are wrapped in wood, connecting the interior to the outdoors.
The tree house's floors, walls, ceiling, and built-in furniture are wrapped in wood, connecting the interior to the outdoors.