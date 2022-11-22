New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
The tree house's floors, walls, ceiling, and built-in furniture are wrapped in wood, connecting the interior to the outdoors.