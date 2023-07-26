SubscribeSign In
An inset shelf is a nice moment at the end of the counter. The globe lights are original, painted white.
Custom white oak cabinets compose the kitchen. They’re topped with Calacatta Bella Honed Marble. Fiber Stools by Muuto are tucked under the counter.
Entry
