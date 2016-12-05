Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Kicking off Milan Design Week with Piero Lissoni's new outdoor kitchen for Boffi.
There's little concern about privacy considering the canopy of trees that surrounds the house. Alexander, and the chickens, take advantage of their sunny Northern Californian clime.
The deck off the front is also minimally furnished with elegant lines of beach rock and two Leaf chairs by Arper.
The site includes a boat shed and a tractor the family uses to pull their boat to and from the ramp.
Design details include mahogany and granite where the deck meets a stone retaining wall.
