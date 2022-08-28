SubscribeSign In
'73 BMW 2002
'73 BMW 2002
The street façade is clad in 1x2 Ipe wood rain screen to offer a quiet, unobtrusive face to the neighborhood with strategic slot windows that give glimpses of what lies beyond.
The street façade is clad in 1x2 Ipe wood rain screen to offer a quiet, unobtrusive face to the neighborhood with strategic slot windows that give glimpses of what lies beyond.
This image is a good indication of the three separate living levels in the space. Photographer: Taggart Sorensen
This image is a good indication of the three separate living levels in the space. Photographer: Taggart Sorensen