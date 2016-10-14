Hanging Out is a minimal collection created by Australia-based designersDaniel Emma for COS. The installation involves showcasing the simple white shirt, and features three furniture pieces from the designers’ home collection. According to the designers, during the Australian winters, their home is strewn with miscellaneous objects that are used to hang clothing out to dry. It is one of the only times where they have their shirts on display at home rather than in a wardrobe. This installation is the designer’s version of this everyday scene.