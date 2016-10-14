Luke and Keegan overrun the rest of the space with painting and TV watching.
The 1,800-square-foot home features a cantilevered design and diagonal cladding similar to that of Breuer’s own 1947 Connecticut residence. Hufft replaced the roof but maintained its flat profile—though finding the correct two-inch metal flashing was a challenge. “These are the details that make the original what I consider a masterpiece,” Hufft says.
Casa1 is a minimal home located in Valparaiso, Chile, designed by Whale! Architecture. The residence is situated on dramatic topography, sloping downward on a rocky terrain overlooking the sea. The house is constructed entirely of pine wood and set on a concrete base. The home is outfitted with large windows providing panoramic views alongside strip glazings near the ceiling to provide ambient natural light throughout the day.
The Handmade Eytys Ace Sneaker
Jim Olson's #cabin at Longbranch Washington #olsonkundig
Loft cabin built from recycled materials in Olympia, Washington by Jacob Witzling
Cottage, Vallemaggia by Roberto Briccola
Nido House, Finland
Assemblage is a minimal table and bench created by Brooklyn-based designers Fort Standard. Their new collection further explores the experimental dimension of their process by pushing natural materials beyond conventional limits and applications. Hundreds of thin, hard maple slats are assembled into the vertically oriented triangular tubes that make up the surface and extruded legs of this hexagonal coffee table.
Hanging Out is a minimal collection created by Australia-based designersDaniel Emma for COS. The installation involves showcasing the simple white shirt, and features three furniture pieces from the designers’ home collection. According to the designers, during the Australian winters, their home is strewn with miscellaneous objects that are used to hang clothing out to dry. It is one of the only times where they have their shirts on display at home rather than in a wardrobe. This installation is the designer’s version of this everyday scene.
Herringbones is a minimal furniture collection created by London-based designers Raw-Edges. Pieces of wood were plunged individually into colorful baths of pigments. The designers applied different layers of dye to the wood at a 45° degree angle, as to create a colorful herringbone pattern. Herringbone is a pattern commonly used in textiles but also on floor tilings and road pavement. The Herringbones series consists of a chair, a coffee table, a desk, a dining table and a paravent. This installation acted as a performance, starting with production materials and ending in soft, colorful patterns on solid wood.
Nicolette is a minimal chair created by Paris-based designer Patrick Norguet for Ethimo. Nicolette, the collaboration project between fruit and Ethimo Patrick Norguet, is inspired by the desire to experiment with new combinations of materials. The lightweight aluminum chair is distinguished by its delicate lines; Nicolette was designed to withstand the effects of time. Originally designed for the outdoors, Nicolette can also be used for many other uses, enabling a rich set of customizations.
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
Sculptural Coffee Table By Marc Englander
Giro is a minimal table created by Brazil-based designer Pedro Paulo-Venzon. The project serves to be multifunctional, and can be used as either a table or stool. The work is illustrated through clean lines and simple forms. The surface rests atop a curved metal frame that is composed of a circle and line that form its legs. From the side profile, the legs appear to have a simple U-shaped form. The design is available in either black or white.
Pudica is a minimal chair created by Brazil-based designer Pedro Paulo-Venzon. According to the designer, the Pudica Chair is an artifact that seeks syncretism between the rationalist style of the early twentieth century and the Brazilian colonial experience, embodied in the severity and economy of its forms and in the rise of a possible transcendence. Containment of an excess that poses as a brand, the piece takes up “Brazilian” inheritances in the form of a contemporary displacement: it adheres to memory and time, thus establishing delicate yet sensitive interpretations.
Flatstone Carlee Straight Home, 1959. Architects, Obryen & Knapp for Albert Builders. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Aluminum House, Madrid Spain by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Formwork / Architecture Republic
Stair detail of DS House São Paulo, Brazil Studio Arthur Casas
To inform the color palette for this interior renovation in Stockholm, NOTE Design Studio began with three inspirational images. The sculptural fireplace, covered in plaster, contrasts with oak parquet floors.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
Designer Paola Navone transformed a 200-year-old factory in Umbria into an inviting home for Andrea Falkner-Campi and her husband. Once a tobacco-drying plant, and before that a silkworm farm, the home sits 90 miles north of Rome.
This New York City home is studded with pieces by such famous names as Knoll, Saarinen, and Risom. Deployed throughout the loft, these modern icons at once unify and separate work and life. Like the architecture, they can be read two ways: as recognizably typical office furniture or as prized home-design collectibles.
A vaulted loft room complete with a typewriter and natural wood furnishings serves as the perfect hidden workspace. The chair is a vintage Cherner chair, the side table is Nanna Ditzel, and the wood lamp is a Muuto Wood model.
Set cover photo