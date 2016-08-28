Named after the daughter of founder and chef Amanda Michael, Jane oozes a refined elegance that is both sophisticated and whimsical at the same time. Designed by Ken Fulk, the interior was inspired by 1970s London coffee houses, and offers no shortage of sensory appeal. The overall palette is a restrained black and white, but strategic pops of color are added via the bold red La Marzocco FB/80 espresso machine and upcycled industrial lights found at the Alameda flea market. The space is anchored by a rich and refined mirror that spans almost the entire length of the cafe, and beautifully reflects the elegant floral pattern of the opposing wallpaper. 2123 Fillmore Street
At its waterfront location along San Francisco's Embarcadero, The Plant is a comfortable coffee shop by day and a sleek restaurant/lounge by night. The cafe preserved the 18-foot exposed timber ceilings and 16-foot casement windows typical of the historic 1900s warehouse. Conceived and executed by CCS Architecture, The Plant prides itself on being one of the greenest cafes in San Francisco. Solar panels on the roof power the kitchen and cafe, while a water Electrolyzer converts tap water into acidic and alkaline cleaning fluid for the cafe's surfaces. Other standout green materials include reclaimed wood, recycled tiles, and energy efficient lighting, all complemented by the living wall art of Flora Grubb. Pier 3, The Embarcadero #108
Tommy and Chris Newbury started serving Réveille Coffee from a stripped down food truck, and have quietly grown into their second brick-and-mortar location in the Castro. The brothers describe their design aesthetic as "clean Californian modernism" and the Castro location lives up to their vision. Relying on cues from local metal and woodworker Jeff Burwell, the space is peppered with white metal chairs and stools, and showcases a stunning installation of stacked split wood at the rear of the cafe. Mexican cement tiles make up the eye-catching patterned backsplash of the coffee bar, and the shop takes advantage of its Castro Street frontage with the creation of an intimate and inviting front patio. 4076 18th Street
The Hayes Valley location of local favorite Ritual Coffee is housed in a repurposed shipping container bordering Patricia's Green, an open gathering space anchoring the retail and residential corridor. The compact pod occupies less than 200 square feet, and showcases a sleek marriage of metal and wood, punctuated by Ritual's signature glossy red accents. Designed by envelope Architecture + Design, the space is in good company with other pop-ups that make up PROXY, a temporary cluster of local restaurants and vendors that occupy a freeway-bordering lot that was previously vacant. The PROXY pods will be recycled when a long-term residential development begins construction at the site. 432B Octavia Street
Once the site of an 1859 coal, feed, and carriage barn, Piccino now makes its home in the vibrant and developing Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. Behind the unassuming Victorian façade, affectionately known in the neighborhood as the Yellow Building, Sagan Piechota Architecture has created a warm and elegant interior that is decidedly modern. The rustic space features soaring ceilings and exposed rafters, reclaimed oak floors, and sleek communal tables flanked by Eames shell chairs. Sightglass coffee can be enjoyed from the airy main dining room, or the adjacent coffee bar, both contemporary counterparts to the historic 19th-century shell. 1001 Minnesota Street
