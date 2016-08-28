Tommy and Chris Newbury started serving Réveille Coffee from a stripped down food truck, and have quietly grown into their second brick-and-mortar location in the Castro. The brothers describe their design aesthetic as "clean Californian modernism" and the Castro location lives up to their vision. Relying on cues from local metal and woodworker Jeff Burwell, the space is peppered with white metal chairs and stools, and showcases a stunning installation of stacked split wood at the rear of the cafe. Mexican cement tiles make up the eye-catching patterned backsplash of the coffee bar, and the shop takes advantage of its Castro Street frontage with the creation of an intimate and inviting front patio. 4076 18th Street