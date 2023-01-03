SubscribeSign In
In the downstairs bathroom, the semigloss wall tile is from Daltile; the floor tile is by Deko. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The downstairs bathroom of Santa Monica Connect 4L with the semigloss wall tile from Daltile and the floor tile by Deko.
Interior Bathroom
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The wet bathroom, clad in Savoy penny tile by Ann Sacks, helped optimize the home’s petite footprint.
