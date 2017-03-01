Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography
The warm material palette extends to Berryman’s bedroom. Like the rest of the apartment, it features work by New York designers, including a custom wood bed by Asher Israelow and a Table Light desk lamp by Lindsey Adelman.
Sarah accesses a custom storage unit in the hallway, an addition that made use of a space behind the wall.
German architecture firm Beer Bembé Dellinger designed this vacation getaway in Bayrischzell, Bavaria, for a couple from Munich.
Photo by Sebastian Schels