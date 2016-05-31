Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
Mary Morgan
Follow
5
Saves
Followers
Following
This home is a 5 star energy efficient home. The floor is reclaimed barnwood and is multiple wood species, varying in both width and length.
This custom staircase was made from hardwood planks and steel allowing a straight view shot from the front door to the back. The extendable kitchen table is made from a single piece of parota.
Custom cabinets line this 5 star energy efficient kitchen using a Thermador induction stove, instead of gas.
Underneath the fire pit, sits a french drainage system. The custom bbq area mimics design elements located in the home.
This is a PUG studio. PUG stands for Positive Urban Growth. It is a working studio and long term guest house. Upstairs has a custom work station, murphy bed, and full bath.