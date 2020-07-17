Many of the structure's original windows were removed in the 1950/60s and sold to various museums and private collectors. Shown here, the trio of windows from the auditorium are held in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
A glass-walled addition joins Marcel Breuer's minimalist Chamberlain Cottage. Part of the original house extends from the left of the structure.
The new spaces recall the original design with their use of natural materials like wood and stone.
The stone and wood structure was designed to complement with its surroundings. Here, the Douglas fir tongue-and-groove boards are arranged horizontally, elsewhere on the original facade they were aligned vertically.