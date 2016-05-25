Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
m
Mike Kurtz
Follow
21
Saves
Followers
Following
Calgary Trend House breakfast nook in kitchen
Calgary Trend House master bedroom detail
Calgary Trend House basement detail
Calgary Trend House living room detail
Calgary Trend House dining room detail
Calgary Trend House bathroom detail
Calgary Trend House master bedroom
Calgary Trend House master bath detail
Calgary Trend House dining room viewed through the kitchen passthrough
Calgary Trend House view out the north wall of windows
Calgary Trend House looking past the Claybank Brick fireplace to the built in sideboard in the dining room
Calgary Trend House exterior view
Calgary Trend House detail of built in sideboard with planter
Calgary Trend House view of the sideboard from the living room
Calgary Trend House detail of clerestory windows and Red Cedar ceiling and wall
Calgary Trend House looking at living room from dining room
Calgary Trend House view of the entryway through the built in planter and sideboard
Calgary Trend House built in sideboard, lighting and planter
Calgary Trend House living room
Calgary Trend House living room
Calgary Trend House living room
Set cover photo