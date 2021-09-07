The single-family residence is located on a pristine .81-acre lot in Agoura Hills, California—just 15 miles north from Malibu and 35 miles northwest of Downtown Los Angeles. It was designed by Ellis David Gelman in 2006 and has been further modernized by its current owners.
Canoo’s new multipurpose delivery van will be available in limited numbers in 2022, with full-scale production launching in 2023.
The Canoo MPDV van cuts a sharp profile reminiscent of the Tesla Cybertruck.
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
Set on a narrow, 18-foot-wide site, Melt House presents a corrugated exterior.
Oceanair blinds offer privacy in the back bedroom.
A custom channel-tufted headboard is offset by floating nightstands and a painterly wallpaper by Porter Teleo.
The kitchen is a central gathering place for the Baker family. The custom cabinetry was painted a light white color to make it feel a part of the wall.
All of the floating houses were towed to their moorings from multiple building sites over the last two years.
The houses have three sets of water pipes that all run under the “smart piers.” The central clean water supply enters the house and is pumped up to the roof, where it is preheated in solar collectors. Drinking water is pumped down to an underwater heat exchanger in the channel outside. Recovered heat is used back inside the homes. The “black” water from the toilets goes directly out to the sewer, but water used in washing machines and dishwashers (“gray” water) also circulates through the heat exchanger. The shower water is upcycled—filtered, disinfected with ultraviolet light, and reused.
"For most of us, this is the first home we’ve owned and the first house we built ourselves. These are all floating homes, with specific requirements for materials. It wasn’t easy,” explains resident Wouter Valkenier.
“For me, sustainability is a social aspect of the neighborhood. It was a huge investment of time, but together we helped each other through all the technical innovations. None of us could have done this on our own,
Homeowners Wouter Valkenier and Mijke de Kok, both architects, cobbled together salvaged material from multiple sources to fit out their home. Wooden beams in the dining room, normally a double-height open space, can be covered over as needed to create an extra living area above—without disrupting views of the water.
Another view of Manon van der Zwaal’s home shows the living area overlooking the canal.
Resident Manon van der Zwaal’s home exemplifies the open design and natural materials common to all 30 structures.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
Koto’s charred-timber workspace is an exercise in wabi-sabi design that embraces imperfection amid the natural world. The carbon-neutral structure is built from natural materials, and it can operate both on- and off-grid.
With a comfy bed, a built-in kitchenette and plenty of storage, this tiny trailer will provide all the amenities needed for a quick getaway.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
Amy Plank and Richard Vaughn linked three 20-foot shipping containers to create a striking and sustainable home in Victoria, Australia. The house is clad with interlocking Colorbond steel panels, accented by windows and doors framed with silvertop ash.
