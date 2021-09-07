The houses have three sets of water pipes that all run under the “smart piers.” The central clean water supply enters the house and is pumped up to the roof, where it is preheated in solar collectors. Drinking water is pumped down to an underwater heat exchanger in the channel outside. Recovered heat is used back inside the homes. The “black” water from the toilets goes directly out to the sewer, but water used in washing machines and dishwashers (“gray” water) also circulates through the heat exchanger. The shower water is upcycled—filtered, disinfected with ultraviolet light, and reused.