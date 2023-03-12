SubscribeSign In
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
The clients' teenage son was given a more colorful bedroom with an elevated bed and a small climbing wall.
The clients' teenage son was given a more colorful bedroom with an elevated bed and a small climbing wall.
The kids' bedrooms feature custom bunk beds with homework stations underneath.
The kids' bedrooms feature custom bunk beds with homework stations underneath.
Modern study lounge.
Modern study lounge.
Kidroom
Kidroom