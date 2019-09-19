Fluorite Facet, 4'h x 5'w x 3"d, painted aluminum
Cielo Wall Sculpture, 7' x 7' x 3"d, painted, faceted aluminum, Cielo Partners, Austin, TX
Moran Brown wall sculptures, "Facet Series"
Moran Brown Wall Sculptures installed at CPMC Van Ness, San Francisco, CA
Cal and Macy enjoy a snack from Mom at the almost 14-foot-long walnut slab table sourced from Arborica in Marshall, California. The wood came from a tree that fell into a Palo Alto, California, street. A trio of Tom Dixon Beat Lamps provide the perfect counterpoint to a slew of black plastic Eames shell chairs from Herman Miller.
Brandon and Amy set up different workstations in the living area.
(2) 30" x 30" x 2" each, painted metal on wood panel
Originally dating to the 1970s, Hotel Carlota was revamped by JSa Arquitectura and completed in 2015. As part of the renovation, a pool became the focal point of the courtyard, and its modernized, streamlined design makes a dramatic statement.
"Emerald Fluorite", Wall Artwork, for private Residence 39"h x 46"w, 2"d layered, colored metal tiles on wood panel
"Citrus", Wall Artwork, for private Residence 53"h x 15"w, 2"d layered, colored metal tiles on wood panel
"Citrine", Wall Artwork, for private Residence 44"h x 16"w, 2"d layered, colored metal tiles on wood panel
"Joy", 24"h x 120"w, painted aluminum on wood panel, Commission for Residential
Painting for Women's Medical Center, 60"h x 30"w, layered metal tiles on wood panel
"Vincent's Blues", painted metal tiles layered on wood panel
