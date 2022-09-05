For the roofing felt, Walman used a 30# roofing paper, layered from bottom to top, with regular roofing nails. The paper overhung the edges of the siding and was capped with the roof flashing. The bottom piece of eave flashing that covered the lowest part of the roof was installed first with roofing nails. The tar paper then lays on top of that. All the metal roofing came from a company called Metal Sales, and sold by a local distributor. Panels were cut to length by the vendor, but Waldman had to rip one to width with an angle grinder and trim the flashing with tin snips.