The cozy spare room filled with heirlooms is largely used by the couple's three young grandchildren.
The cozy spare room filled with heirlooms is largely used by the couple's three young grandchildren.
The boys’ playroom is outfitted with a Uten.Silo wall organizer by Dorothee Becker for Vitra and a pair of May Day lamps by Konstantin Grcic for Flos that dangle from a set of Peace hooks by Louise Hederström for Maze.
The boys’ playroom is outfitted with a Uten.Silo wall organizer by Dorothee Becker for Vitra and a pair of May Day lamps by Konstantin Grcic for Flos that dangle from a set of Peace hooks by Louise Hederström for Maze.
In the house that Richard Williams designed for David Frum and Danielle Crittenden Frum on Lake Ontario, floor-to-ceiling windows from Oldcastle offer views through the house to the lake beyond.
In the house that Richard Williams designed for David Frum and Danielle Crittenden Frum on Lake Ontario, floor-to-ceiling windows from Oldcastle offer views through the house to the lake beyond.
Set cover photo