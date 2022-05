UGO is a minimal shelving system created by Spain-based designer Jorge de la Cruz. This shelving system is the evolution of the Uno Sull’Altro bookcase originally designed in 1967 by Italian designer and artist Ugo La Pietra. This modular object allows the user to make a bookcase in different heights with the possibility of buying them separately and combining various colors. Plywood boards are assembled with a slided-up back panel, allowing the modules to be inserted to each other to create a higher shelf that can be used against the wall or as a room divider. It can be shipped in flat-pack boxes for easy storage and assembled with Allen-head bolts.