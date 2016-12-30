Before building on the North Island of New Zealand, two friends spent years replanting the site. The 290-square-foot structures Cheshire Architects designed for them reject the local trend of oversize beach houses—instead, they sit on the landscape like a pair of minimalist sculptures.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
Muennig’s Green House utilizes the western sun of the dramatic Big Sur coastline.
Casa Till, WMR Arquitectos, Chile
Resident Richard Kim, who works as the head of design at electric car company Faraday Future, tested his know-how with the creation of his own Los Angeles home, a curvilinear structure clad in Cor-Ten steel and black-stained cedar.
Here, the Library Bar, which is equally dark and richly textured, a marked difference from the scruffy Garment District neighborhood right outside.
The bean–shaped pool and small grassy area gives you the chance to enjoy the Southern California climate year-round.
Many have come to see the inclusion of an atrium as a defining factor of Eichler–designed homes. Like many modern homes built in Southern California during this era, this space helped blur the lines between inside and out.
Sea Ranch Cabin
Sea Ranch Condominium One
