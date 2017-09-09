The bathtub splits from the bathroom and is separately located in the middle, diverting the circulation around it.
The serene all-white bathroom can be sealed off from the master bedroom by two sliding doors, or left open for a loftlike feel.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
The pool feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever.