The bathtub splits from the bathroom and is separately located in the middle, diverting the circulation around it.
The bathtub splits from the bathroom and is separately located in the middle, diverting the circulation around it.
The serene all-white bathroom can be sealed off from the master bedroom by two sliding doors, or left open for a loftlike feel.
The serene all-white bathroom can be sealed off from the master bedroom by two sliding doors, or left open for a loftlike feel.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
The pool feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever.
The pool feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever.
Set cover photo