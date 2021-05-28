At 3,182 square feet, the four-bed, 3.5-bath RPA LivingHome 3 is the largest of the three options, and it comes with luxury finishes.
The single-story LivingHome 3 takes inspiration from midcentury case study homes in California.
The interior of the RPA LivingHome 1 is centered on an open-plan living space.
Large sliders by LaCantina Doors bring ample light into the kitchen, which features a blackened steel pendant by the architects and De Haro counter stools by Fyrn. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Concreteworks countertops, a Wolf range, Kallista sink, and Boffi faucet also fill the space.</span>
Top designers give their advice about how to choose a stylish, functional faucet and what it will cost. Hint: it's more than you may think.
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
An elegant timber screen at the kitchen maintains a sense of porosity, as well as lets in light and breeze while filtering kitchen mess or activity. The tactility of the Carl Hansen Wishbone dining chairs matches the kitchen screen panels.
A custom-designed console fits the wall perfectly and creates a spot to drop keys and mail, or check appearances before going out the door.
The fully glazed north faced overlooks a private garden to the rear. This large area of glazing allows natural light to fill the home.
The LumiPod is equipped with Rockwool insulation, exterior rain sheeting, and a moisture protection film. A Toshiba reversible air conditioning system is installed by default for heating and cooling.
The cabin decks all face either expansive views of the ocean or the magical forest of fir trees.
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
Koto’s charred-timber workspace is an exercise in wabi-sabi design that embraces imperfection amid the natural world. The carbon-neutral structure is built from natural materials, and it can operate both on- and off-grid.
Another view of the master bedroom.
The multicolored cushions were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Viviana Cortes.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
Another one of Baumraum’s prefabs has found its way to Switzerland’s beautiful, lush countryside. Baumhaus Halden is a steel-frame structure held aloft by four wooden support beams. Prefabricated in Germany and then transported to its locale and assembled in just a few days, the 236-square-foot cabin has expansive decking and a beautiful, wood-clad interior.
Five tiny glass cabins on Sweden’s Henriksholm Island allow travelers to unplug from the noise of their technology-driven lifestyles. The “72 Hour Cabins” are Norwegian spruce structures that offer peace and quiet with minimally furnished yet cozy interiors.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
With a comfy bed, a built-in kitchenette and plenty of storage, this tiny trailer will provide all the amenities needed for a quick getaway.
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
Wheelhaus founder and CEO Jamie Mackay creates prefabs with the same quality and durability of the log cabins he grew up with, while also incorporating his values of green production and modern design. Although it takes about four months to construct his prefabricated properties, it takes about a week for the home to be delivered, and then three to five days for the house to be set up on site.
He devised the pergola to break up the mass of the house and integrate it into the site.
Located in Eastern Ojai, Caravan Outpost enjoys close proximity to downtown, yet its oasis-like enclosure of palm trees and lush landscaping makes you feel a world away.
"I kept wondering why I didn’t feel like an outsider. No one seemed to mind I was there, and I felt like I blended in," Kristin says. "And that’s what I love when I travel. I like to enjoy the food, the people, the experiences, and find ease in the beauty of a country." It was on this day, their final day in Nicaragua, that Andrew and Kristin walked into a real estate office and requested one more tour of the island. Before the boat could make it back to the marina, Kristin and Andrew made an offer on the island they now own.
