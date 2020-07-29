The apartment’s most striking feature is a custom wall and ceiling mural by Calico Wallpaper, inspired by Vancouver’s Stanley Park. The Asher bed is by Rove Concepts, the sconces are Pearl Modern Wall Sculpture by Cedar &amp; Moss, and the bedside tables are from Crate &amp; Barrel. A mohair throw by Bronte Moon falls across Frette linens.
The apartment’s most striking feature is a custom wall and ceiling mural by Calico Wallpaper, inspired by Vancouver’s Stanley Park. The Asher bed is by Rove Concepts, the sconces are Pearl Modern Wall Sculpture by Cedar &amp; Moss, and the bedside tables are from Crate &amp; Barrel. A mohair throw by Bronte Moon falls across Frette linens.
The Min Bed from DWR sits across a dresser from HD Buttercup in San Francisco. The rug is from Crate + Barrel, and the ceiling fan is by Haiku.
The Min Bed from DWR sits across a dresser from HD Buttercup in San Francisco. The rug is from Crate + Barrel, and the ceiling fan is by Haiku.
A mix of IKEA and custom walnut shelving; gray subway tile from Nemo Tile; and accessories from Food 52.
A mix of IKEA and custom walnut shelving; gray subway tile from Nemo Tile; and accessories from Food 52.
Frederick Tang Architecture renovated this Brooklyn brownstone with entertaining in mind. The new kitchen features a mix of IKEA and custom walnut shelving. The gray subway tile is from Nemo Tile.
Frederick Tang Architecture renovated this Brooklyn brownstone with entertaining in mind. The new kitchen features a mix of IKEA and custom walnut shelving. The gray subway tile is from Nemo Tile.
The kitchen features an industrial range and stainless steel counters.
The kitchen features an industrial range and stainless steel counters.
The great room is highlighted by a rusted metal custom hood at the end of the space, with courtyards on both sides
The great room is highlighted by a rusted metal custom hood at the end of the space, with courtyards on both sides
Modern bathroom vanities in white bathe the room in light, creating a relaxing atmosphere. Mirroring the kitchen of this home, the bathroom features custom wooden cabinetry and Brodware faucets.
Modern bathroom vanities in white bathe the room in light, creating a relaxing atmosphere. Mirroring the kitchen of this home, the bathroom features custom wooden cabinetry and Brodware faucets.
A cobalt blue door leads directly into a small entryway that’s lined with custom cabinets for the family’s skis, hats, boots, and jackets. Also created by David Amble Cabinetry, the trough is lined with copper so that the family can put their wet skis inside.
A cobalt blue door leads directly into a small entryway that’s lined with custom cabinets for the family’s skis, hats, boots, and jackets. Also created by David Amble Cabinetry, the trough is lined with copper so that the family can put their wet skis inside.
The kitchen was originally an awkward alcove facing the main living area. The architects expanded the room and installed a classic modernist ‘service core’ at the kitchen’s center; it features large appliances such as a Sub-Zero fridge and an Asko washer/dryer. This allows easy movement through the kitchen to the adjacent dining room and main hallways.
The kitchen was originally an awkward alcove facing the main living area. The architects expanded the room and installed a classic modernist ‘service core’ at the kitchen’s center; it features large appliances such as a Sub-Zero fridge and an Asko washer/dryer. This allows easy movement through the kitchen to the adjacent dining room and main hallways.
“Originally there was a wall right down the middle of the lower floor where the pole is,” Depardon explains. “It was relatively dark, and we felt the best thing to do was to open it all up.” While Koch’s design featured wooden walls, “we decided not to put the plywood panels back in, and chose Sheetrock to lighten it all up.” The architects also replaced the original concrete floor with one incorporating a radiant heat system.
“Originally there was a wall right down the middle of the lower floor where the pole is,” Depardon explains. “It was relatively dark, and we felt the best thing to do was to open it all up.” While Koch’s design featured wooden walls, “we decided not to put the plywood panels back in, and chose Sheetrock to lighten it all up.” The architects also replaced the original concrete floor with one incorporating a radiant heat system.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
A new compact white bathroom with concrete flooring and open shower is accessed from a new guest bedroom behind the kitchen, as well as from the rear yard.
A new compact white bathroom with concrete flooring and open shower is accessed from a new guest bedroom behind the kitchen, as well as from the rear yard.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
In this custom-built London guesthouse kitchen designed by Studiomama, lustrous vertically clad cabinetry achieves additional depth with the addition of the chairs, which were picked up for $15 each at a local market and powder coated in bright orange.
In this custom-built London guesthouse kitchen designed by Studiomama, lustrous vertically clad cabinetry achieves additional depth with the addition of the chairs, which were picked up for $15 each at a local market and powder coated in bright orange.
Architect Will Winkelman and landscape architect Todd Richardson collaborated with client JT Bullitt to design a house that blends into its surroundings in Steuben, Maine. The green roof gives the impression that "the ground just jumped onto the roof," Richardson says.
Architect Will Winkelman and landscape architect Todd Richardson collaborated with client JT Bullitt to design a house that blends into its surroundings in Steuben, Maine. The green roof gives the impression that "the ground just jumped onto the roof," Richardson says.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
An alcove above the kitchen discreetly houses a sleeping space for guests.
An alcove above the kitchen discreetly houses a sleeping space for guests.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.
The updated kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including a Bosch range, a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, and a Frigidaire range hood. The faucet is Hudson Reed.
The updated kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including a Bosch range, a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, and a Frigidaire range hood. The faucet is Hudson Reed.
In the kitchen, white MDF cabinets stow tools. A Lebanese cedar island and stainless-steel countertops provide ample work space—and a place to display treasured items, such as the Buono V60 drip kettle by Hario. The island features a Franke sink with a Vola faucet. The oven is by Siemens.
In the kitchen, white MDF cabinets stow tools. A Lebanese cedar island and stainless-steel countertops provide ample work space—and a place to display treasured items, such as the Buono V60 drip kettle by Hario. The island features a Franke sink with a Vola faucet. The oven is by Siemens.
The kitchen area is characterized by a concrete countertop that was poured on site. The handmade triangular tiles above the stove were specially made by an artist from the Netherlands. Photo by Laura Stamer.
The kitchen area is characterized by a concrete countertop that was poured on site. The handmade triangular tiles above the stove were specially made by an artist from the Netherlands. Photo by Laura Stamer.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
The living room sports a panoply of wood: Douglas fir for the ceiling, hemlock for the walls, and stained oak for the floor. The sofa is the Neo model by Bensen and the rug is vintage.
The living room sports a panoply of wood: Douglas fir for the ceiling, hemlock for the walls, and stained oak for the floor. The sofa is the Neo model by Bensen and the rug is vintage.
Founding principal Mark D. Stumer describes the work of their firm as “modernism with soul.”
Founding principal Mark D. Stumer describes the work of their firm as “modernism with soul.”
The living room is furnished with a Tolomeo Mega floor lamp by Artemide, a Milo Baughman Recliner 74, a Morsø 7648 wood stove, and a Hampton rug by Capel Rugs.
The living room is furnished with a Tolomeo Mega floor lamp by Artemide, a Milo Baughman Recliner 74, a Morsø 7648 wood stove, and a Hampton rug by Capel Rugs.
Set cover photo