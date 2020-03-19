In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
Each home will come fully furnished and ready for families to move in.
Each home will come fully furnished and ready for families to move in.
Each home was printed by ICON's Vulcan II printer in around 24 hours and was finished with traditional labor by local nonprofit organization ÉCHALE. A cement pad doubles as a patio, multiple windows provide ample light to the interiors, and breeze blocks above the windows allow for ventilation.
Each home was printed by ICON's Vulcan II printer in around 24 hours and was finished with traditional labor by local nonprofit organization ÉCHALE. A cement pad doubles as a patio, multiple windows provide ample light to the interiors, and breeze blocks above the windows allow for ventilation.
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
Ziger/Snead Architects constructed this ode to rowing in rural Virginia for a Baltimore couple who share a love of sculling. “Everywhere in the house you can see the moment where land meets water,” says Douglas Bothner, an associate at the firm.
Ziger/Snead Architects constructed this ode to rowing in rural Virginia for a Baltimore couple who share a love of sculling. “Everywhere in the house you can see the moment where land meets water,” says Douglas Bothner, an associate at the firm.
As if undertaking an archaeological dig, architect Carles Oliver peels back layers of his home over the course of three years. Cities that are inundated by tourists, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain, can suffer severe housing shortages that call for the reappropriation of unused space. Architect Carles Oliver undertook just this task, rehabbing an old, empty building with a budget of just over $21,000. Through an urban sharecropping contract, the work on the home was done in exchange for three years of rent.
As if undertaking an archaeological dig, architect Carles Oliver peels back layers of his home over the course of three years. Cities that are inundated by tourists, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain, can suffer severe housing shortages that call for the reappropriation of unused space. Architect Carles Oliver undertook just this task, rehabbing an old, empty building with a budget of just over $21,000. Through an urban sharecropping contract, the work on the home was done in exchange for three years of rent.
Exterior
Exterior
- Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
- Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The rooms evoke a feeling of the Old West, thanks to an earthy color palette, wainscoting, and brass accents.
The rooms evoke a feeling of the Old West, thanks to an earthy color palette, wainscoting, and brass accents.
Revamped 1973 Holiday Rambler is now an all new living space.
Revamped 1973 Holiday Rambler is now an all new living space.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
Australia-based firm Contained specializes in transforming cargo vessels into well-designed lodgings. Each 20-foot shipping container easily opens up, flips out, and unfolds into a luxurious hotel room.
Australia-based firm Contained specializes in transforming cargo vessels into well-designed lodgings. Each 20-foot shipping container easily opens up, flips out, and unfolds into a luxurious hotel room.
Part tent, part RV, the NASA-inspired Cricket Trailer is the go-to camper for the modern road tripper.
Part tent, part RV, the NASA-inspired Cricket Trailer is the go-to camper for the modern road tripper.

35 more saves

Set cover photo