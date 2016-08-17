A one-bedroom apartment, Estrela features garden furniture alongside pieces from the '50s and '60s. The coffee table can be wheeled aside to allow for the sofa bed to expand.
A one-bedroom apartment, Estrela features garden furniture alongside pieces from the '50s and '60s. The coffee table can be wheeled aside to allow for the sofa bed to expand.
Breezeway to the master bedroom beyond that opens up to the pool courtyard through a pocketing glass door
Breezeway to the master bedroom beyond that opens up to the pool courtyard through a pocketing glass door
Set cover photo