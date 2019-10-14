The dark wood floors were replaced by light-colored terrazzo that gives the interiors a brighter feel.
Here is illustrator Max Dalton's interpretation of the Marden House, built in 1952 for National Geographic photographer Luis Marden. Dalton was responsible for bringing the foundation and Spoke Art together.
The resulting building, its angular form inspired by Japanese origami—was designed and built in two and a half months in early 2007.
The distance between homes in the area allowed architect Felipe Assadi to make a grand gesture by painting the two-level house bright red to complement the intense green of the surrounding trees, and to "activate the relationship between the landscape and the project through contrast."
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
Terrazzo clads the shower and bath. All of the brass faucets in the apartment are from Vola.
A petite floating marble vanity hugs a terrazzo wall. The wallpaper is the The Great Wave by Cole & Son.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
In the kitchen area, dusty pink cabinets are topped with a terrazzo counter and backsplash with integrated shelf. Gold accents, via the canisters, flatware, and faucet, lend a little glam.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
23 Beekman has been featured in fashion shoots, TV shows, and movies—including a memorable fire drill scene from director Wes Anderson's 2001 cult favorite, "The Royal Tenenbaums."
Affordable, adorable, and in many cases, transportable, these tiny homes made a big impact on our readers this year.
The 17th-century farmhouse is made entirely of natural stone.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
A peek into the master bath.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
The sleek black kitchen is fitted with oak timber floors and brass accents to infuse additional sophistication into the space.
On a site adjacent to a greenbelt, architects Yen Ong and Paul Merrill of 5G Studio envisioned “a solid black mass within an enclosed garden,” says Ong. A geothermal heat pump, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting helped the project achieve LEED Platinum status.
The cross-axis bridge is faced with full-height glazing to overlook views of the pond.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
Working with a sumptuous material palette, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects designed a sprawling new residence in Palo Alto for Mark and Laura Pine. The teak wood and handmade Danish bricks that define the exterior are used inside as well; distressed stainless steel panels by Chris French Metal sheathe one side of the upper volume. Blasen Landscape Architecture chose Peruvian feather grass to flank the entrance walkway.
The home’s program is split between two structures, each completing one arm of the L shape, and connected by an enclosed, second-story bridge.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
The standard King Room offers courtyard rooms and TRI-KES wallcovering.
The luxurious Publisher Suite bath features a free-standing bathtub next to a large window with a privacy curtain.
An elegant lobby welcomes guests with evergreen paneled walls and a geometric hex-tiled floor from Nemo Tile + Stone.
By reversing the positioning of the gabled roof form, and presenting and empty gabled space within the monolithic cube, he could create a parody of a “house” within the negative space.
The remaining floor area was freed up, so the owner had room for to create a small living lounge.