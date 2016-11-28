Danish furniture designer Hans Wegner in his studio. Photo courtesy PP MØBLER.
Danish furniture designer Hans Wegner in his studio. Photo courtesy PP MØBLER.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Wilson said the app would help her work with clients without having to build a 3D-version of their homes, which takes much longer.
Wilson said the app would help her work with clients without having to build a 3D-version of their homes, which takes much longer.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Fuseproject, San Francisco, California
Fuseproject, San Francisco, California
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Set cover photo