Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
m
Mohamed Jabir
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
Danish furniture designer Hans Wegner in his studio. Photo courtesy PP MØBLER.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Wilson said the app would help her work with clients without having to build a 3D-version of their homes, which takes much longer.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Fuseproject, San Francisco, California
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Set cover photo