The House on Marion, a ground-up construction replacing a deteriorating structure, is an experiment celebrating the values of sustainable living: delight, sustainability, and affordability.
The House on Marion, a ground-up construction replacing a deteriorating structure, is an experiment celebrating the values of sustainable living: delight, sustainability, and affordability.
With its simple shed roof and deep overhangs, this house designed by Will Bruder Architects is a sculptural form of weathered steel, copper, and glass. Located on the upper level, the entry and passage were conceived as galleries for the owners’ art collection.
With its simple shed roof and deep overhangs, this house designed by Will Bruder Architects is a sculptural form of weathered steel, copper, and glass. Located on the upper level, the entry and passage were conceived as galleries for the owners’ art collection.
A custom wood screen frames a material-rich private beach escape in Crown Point.
A custom wood screen frames a material-rich private beach escape in Crown Point.
This modern residence by designer Soheil Nakhshab incorporates elements of the surrounding landscape through touches of stone, wood, and iron.
This modern residence by designer Soheil Nakhshab incorporates elements of the surrounding landscape through touches of stone, wood, and iron.
Architect Steven Lombardi has integrated yesterday and today—with a nod to tomorrow—in a the renovation of a multi-generational home originally built in the 1950s.
Architect Steven Lombardi has integrated yesterday and today—with a nod to tomorrow—in a the renovation of a multi-generational home originally built in the 1950s.
This 1,200-square-foot residence is the canvas for a stunning art and furniture collection. Newly renovated by architect Hector Magnus, it has been in the homeowner’s family since the 1940s.
This 1,200-square-foot residence is the canvas for a stunning art and furniture collection. Newly renovated by architect Hector Magnus, it has been in the homeowner’s family since the 1940s.
This pair of detached houses on one lot in an urbanized area of San Diego embraces its seaside setting with a series of courtyards that usher in the ocean breeze. The houses are remarkably efficient thanks to a combination of passive and active strategies, including a concrete-board rain screen for temperature regulation and photovoltaic arrays for solar energy.
This pair of detached houses on one lot in an urbanized area of San Diego embraces its seaside setting with a series of courtyards that usher in the ocean breeze. The houses are remarkably efficient thanks to a combination of passive and active strategies, including a concrete-board rain screen for temperature regulation and photovoltaic arrays for solar energy.
What differentiates a house designed by architects from a woodland nest built by a robin or a rabbit? That basic, elemental question—and a desire to narrow the gap between the two— inspired the 1,300-square-foot home Hiroshima-based architect Keisuke Maeda designed for a teacher, her two teenage daughters, and their cat in the hills of Onomichi, on the southern end of the Japanese island of Honshu. "It’s a nest that’s dug into the ground and covered with fallen leaves, where inside and outside flow into each other. That seemed right for a house near the woods," says Maeda.
What differentiates a house designed by architects from a woodland nest built by a robin or a rabbit? That basic, elemental question—and a desire to narrow the gap between the two— inspired the 1,300-square-foot home Hiroshima-based architect Keisuke Maeda designed for a teacher, her two teenage daughters, and their cat in the hills of Onomichi, on the southern end of the Japanese island of Honshu. "It’s a nest that’s dug into the ground and covered with fallen leaves, where inside and outside flow into each other. That seemed right for a house near the woods," says Maeda.
The location on the shores of a small bay means it is sheltered from cold southerly winds. The alpine location provided plenty of inspiration for landscaping, which Ritchie and Kerr elected to keep as minimal as possible, as if the home had landed on its site with as little disturbance or alteration as possible.
The location on the shores of a small bay means it is sheltered from cold southerly winds. The alpine location provided plenty of inspiration for landscaping, which Ritchie and Kerr elected to keep as minimal as possible, as if the home had landed on its site with as little disturbance or alteration as possible.
The main living area. The home is flanked on the east by a precipitous mountain range named The Remarkables. In summer, the weather gets hot enough for the family to go swimming and boating.
The main living area. The home is flanked on the east by a precipitous mountain range named The Remarkables. In summer, the weather gets hot enough for the family to go swimming and boating.
The home is mostly clad in black trapezoidal-profile steel, with cedar boards lining what the owners call the “human spaces”—external passages between buildings. A solar hot water system perches on the roof.
The home is mostly clad in black trapezoidal-profile steel, with cedar boards lining what the owners call the “human spaces”—external passages between buildings. A solar hot water system perches on the roof.
Queenstown gets cold in winter, hence the installation of a sauna. Outside, the landscaping was kept deliberately casual, with rock walls and gravel paths.
Queenstown gets cold in winter, hence the installation of a sauna. Outside, the landscaping was kept deliberately casual, with rock walls and gravel paths.
The sunny side of the home is clad in cedar weatherboards and features sleeping quarters on the upper level with living spaces below.
The sunny side of the home is clad in cedar weatherboards and features sleeping quarters on the upper level with living spaces below.
The home is made up of two parts: a rear wing containing the studio and a guest room, and the north-facing living quarters (which, in the southern hemisphere, attract the most sun) overlooking the lake.
The home is made up of two parts: a rear wing containing the studio and a guest room, and the north-facing living quarters (which, in the southern hemisphere, attract the most sun) overlooking the lake.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
Set cover photo