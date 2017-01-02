The 1,800-square-foot home features a cantilevered design and diagonal cladding similar to that of Breuer’s own 1947 Connecticut residence. Hufft replaced the roof but maintained its flat profile—though finding the correct two-inch metal flashing was a challenge. “These are the details that make the original what I consider a masterpiece,” Hufft says.
When the Zimmerman family settled in Seattle, Washington, in the late 1990s they bought a 1,100-square-foot Craftsman built in the 1920s. Fast-forward to today. Not wanting to leave their beloved neighborhood, but hurting for space, they enlisted the help of local design-build firm Ninebark to create a separate living area. Working from sketches that the residents had from their uncle, Gary Schoemaker, an architect in New York, Ninebark realized a refined structure that serves as a playroom, office, and guesthouse for visitors, complete with a kitchenette and full bathroom.
Crestwood Hills, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is an endangered enclave of midcentury post-and-beam houses designed by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith.
Because the residence endured through multiple lives, it portrays three different stages of Neutra’s work, each of which is reflected through characteristic details. It’s a truly special experience to be able to see the evolution of an architect’s work illustrated throughout a living masterpiece.
An austere palette defines the master bathroom, with subway tiles from Classic Tile New York, matte-black fixtures by California Faucets, and black perforated-aluminum Branch sconces by RBW.
A mural by local illustrator Kale Williams—a good friend and the wife of one of Brill’s partners—provides the backdrop forthe nursery.
A series of Radient sconces by RBW illuminates the third-floor landing with a subtle graphic pop.
Lyons and Brill designed several custom touches, like the copper-plated knobs they installed on the Sektion kitchen cabinetry from IKEA, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s muted Breakfast Room Green.
The home includes an eat-in kitchen as well as distinct, sunken dining area.
Owner Stacey Hill was instantly drawn to this shipping container’s existing blue color and chose to leave it unchanged. Architect Jim Poteet added floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to allow light in, as well as a cantilevered overhang to shade a window on the left side, which houses a small garden storage area.
