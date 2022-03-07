The kitchen runs under the black block that descends from the ceiling. The countertop is concrete and the cabinet fronts are hardware store shelves mounted on an Ikea base. Dried beach kale branches hang in the corner. The dining table is a piece of plywood painted black atop a base from Hay. Thomas made the bench using wood left over from the forms used to cast the concrete wall boards.
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
Wrapped in glass on three sides, the Woodnest tree houses offer panoramic views of the surroundings mountains and fjord.
A distant view of the home provides a glimpse of visiting wildlife. Sitting on 1.7 acres, the heavily wooded lot offers the feeling of seclusion yet is within easy driving distance of the nearby university and capital city.
All the interior woodwork, including the bed and staircase drawers, was custom-made by Blind Interieur.
Featuring carbon fiber rims, fork, and frame, and a forward-leaning geometry, the Eeyo 1s is a sporty e-bike designed like a car.
The monolithic brick home in Mexico City by Esrawe Studio looks imposing from the street, but its enormous pivoting door opens to a courtyard that feels like a lush oasis.
The downstairs hallway flooring is Iranian travertine marble, while the stair and flooring in the upstairs hallway is oak. The walls have been finished with a polished concrete texture.
The sunken living room created an opportunity for a bespoke joinery unit that can be used as a bench overlooking the courtyard as well as a storage space for books and objects. Topped with the same Iranian travertine marble that is used for the flooring in the entrance, it extends the hallway along the courtyard into the living room.
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.