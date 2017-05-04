Kitchen
Kitchen
Roof deck
Roof deck
dining room/kitchen
dining room/kitchen
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
A Guide to 7 (Not So Tiny) Small House Resources Small is the new big, and people everywhere—here and abroad, in cities and off-the-grid—are finding clever ways to pare down and live well in small spaces. (Sometimes,extremely small spaces.) We recently devoted an entire issue of Dwell to small spaces, and after the popularity of last week's spotlight on the Tiny House Swoon blog, we've delved into the blogosphere to bring you a not-so-tiny guide to tiny house living.
A Guide to 7 (Not So Tiny) Small House Resources Small is the new big, and people everywhere—here and abroad, in cities and off-the-grid—are finding clever ways to pare down and live well in small spaces. (Sometimes,extremely small spaces.) We recently devoted an entire issue of Dwell to small spaces, and after the popularity of last week's spotlight on the Tiny House Swoon blog, we've delved into the blogosphere to bring you a not-so-tiny guide to tiny house living.
Subtle features incorporated into the design, including an elevated terrace and jetty, help the home float above the island.
Subtle features incorporated into the design, including an elevated terrace and jetty, help the home float above the island.
Tiny houses are spreading across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.
Tiny houses are spreading across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.
The west side is clad with six shutters made of horizontal, western red cedar slats that can be opened or closed with a single movement. "We wanted it to be able to feel cozy when needed," Oostenbruggen says.
The west side is clad with six shutters made of horizontal, western red cedar slats that can be opened or closed with a single movement. "We wanted it to be able to feel cozy when needed," Oostenbruggen says.
A shed provides storage for the owners’ tools as well as wood for the fireplace. It features the same aged pine finish as the main home.
A shed provides storage for the owners’ tools as well as wood for the fireplace. It features the same aged pine finish as the main home.
The entire Wooden Cabin—including the sleeping cubbies, shown here—is clad in locally sourced larch, which over time will turn gray then black. Read the full story here.
The entire Wooden Cabin—including the sleeping cubbies, shown here—is clad in locally sourced larch, which over time will turn gray then black. Read the full story here.
Designed by architect Tomislav Soldo, the Gorski Kotar House features a simple pitched roof and Siberian larch cladding with a black wood tar finish. This traditional treatment protects the natural materials from the elements in the Croatian countryside.
Designed by architect Tomislav Soldo, the Gorski Kotar House features a simple pitched roof and Siberian larch cladding with a black wood tar finish. This traditional treatment protects the natural materials from the elements in the Croatian countryside.
Available to rent on Airbnb, the two-bedroom prefab house as a prototype for their pre-engineered IT House series and made an appearance in Dwell Magazine’s November 2008 issue.
Available to rent on Airbnb, the two-bedroom prefab house as a prototype for their pre-engineered IT House series and made an appearance in Dwell Magazine’s November 2008 issue.
The rustic look of surfwear entrepreneur Jim Austin’s home both stands out and also conforms with its rough-and-tumble surroundings in Pioneertown, California.
The rustic look of surfwear entrepreneur Jim Austin’s home both stands out and also conforms with its rough-and-tumble surroundings in Pioneertown, California.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
The owners’ goal was to transform the 19th-century building into a bold single-family residence. Historical architectural details were made modern with a striking black facade, while inside, a flexible living space that opens into an exterior garden enables a simplified lifestyle.
The owners’ goal was to transform the 19th-century building into a bold single-family residence. Historical architectural details were made modern with a striking black facade, while inside, a flexible living space that opens into an exterior garden enables a simplified lifestyle.
Masahiro and Mao Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio wanted to break with the traditional definition of a house when they designed this small Tokyo home. They achieved their goal by using the same material for the ceiling, the walls, and the floor, creating a space that flows beautifully. Photo by Ryota Atarashi.
Masahiro and Mao Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio wanted to break with the traditional definition of a house when they designed this small Tokyo home. They achieved their goal by using the same material for the ceiling, the walls, and the floor, creating a space that flows beautifully. Photo by Ryota Atarashi.
Set cover photo