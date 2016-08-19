Rusticated clay bricks form the home's unbroken façade, anchoring it to the site and creating the sense of “weight and permanence” the owners desired. The small building blocks added charm and texture, while allowing for a constantly shifting interpretation of scale throughout the project.
C & G Construction made the kitchen shelving from reclaimed cypress not used in the siding and decking. The White Cliff countertops are from Cambria, and the faucet is from Ikea.
The large, naturally lit kitchen is the heart of the house. Messmate-clad cupboards and huge expanses of glass dominate the space where Angelucci uses the sink, Gorman works at the kitchen island, and Pepa and Hazel look on. Play in the courtyard between the kitchen and garage is easily supervised and enclosed from the alley behind the house.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
A matte black kitchen is perfectly in step with the Scandinavian style in this houseboat in the Netherlands. Via The Style Files
An office Crosby Studios designed for NGRS in Moscow.
The Black and White Apartment by Crosby Studios.
