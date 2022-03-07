“Buildings pay homage to mid-century design principles and depart from traditional beach house typologies to focus on emphasising the site’s remote, complex and ephemeral qualities,” says Elsley.
Built-in bookshelves and a brick fireplace complement the living room’s wood-paneled walls.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
Large windows nicely frame out the corner of the kitchen and provide views of the home's entry and street. Black matte wall sconces from Cedar Moss add an unexpected detail with a contemporary flair that provide ample light in the kitchen space.
As with many previous projects, Kappe designed the home to honor the topography of the site. Steel components frame the residence, allowing parts of the abode to cantilever over the natural terrain with minimal disturbance.
Dating back to 1964, the Grossman House in the Studio City neighborhood is constructed with an aluminum frame and features anodized exterior components that "never need painting."
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
The multilevel Schwartz House, built in 1994 by late architect Pierre Koenig, sits on a 4,641-square-foot lot filled with native vegetation in Santa Monica.
The partially covered backyard patio offers cozy spots to gather, including an outdoor eating area for casual al fresco dining.
Devle's Skyview model home in Ventura, California. All Dvele's homes are built on the DveleIQ smart home platform that is designed to optimize the health of the building and its occupants and can use artificial intelligent to learn and adapt its systems to optimize the living environment.
The light-filled living room features extensive glazing in the form of clerestory windows, skylights, and a brilliant wall of glass.
The glass box entry was added in 1964. The home is a series of light-filled moments and lovely views of the surrounding landscape.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen designed the Gateway Arch monument, completed in St. Louis in 1965 (it opened to the public in 1967). The world's largest arch, the iconic, 632-foot tall structure was built as a monument to westward expansion in the United States. Here, he's shown alongside models of the arch. Credit: Yale University Library, Manuscripts and Archives; © St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The original building is set around an L-shaped courtyard. The main entrance is next to the carport on the street side, with a second entry toward the back of the house.
Jay and Melissa embraced the general configuration of the original house, which was a low, broad home that stretches out horizontally. While they remodeled and renovated the two wings on the sides, the blue sections are original. The cedar and stucco elements were new additions.
In Rancho Mirage, California, a tired 1960s house is completely transformed with new features and materials that blend midcentury charm with contemporary taste. Despite a 1984 remodel, the desert midcentury that a couple recently purchased as their vacation home near Palm Springs had long suffered signs of aging with outdated finishes, deferred maintenance, and ill-proportioned rooms. Eager to breathe new life into the 1960s dwelling, the homeowners looked to Seattle–based Stuart Silk Architects for a gut renovation to bring their holiday home to modern standards.
After being buried under layers of haphazard renovations, a 1959 Seattle ranch finally reaches its maximum potential.
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
Fortunately, the damaged exterior and dismally dark 1970s interior didn’t scare away NMT Financial, who were captivated by the home wrapped around a massive oak tree embedded into the inner courtyard. Oakland-based See Arch was hired to restore the home’s modernist character while updating the dwelling to contemporary standards.
While very modern for the neighborhood, the home still fits and pays respect to the landscape.
The black Richlite and walnut kitchen is one of Mongillo's favorite elements of the home. He says that kitchens often feel out of place—but this one is an architectural feature, with the island acting as another piece of furniture.
The contemporary home is marked by long horizontal planes and clean lines. Giulietti Schouten Architects crafted it with an eye for timeless design.
In the South Bay, San Jose–based BLAINE Architects expanded this Eichler by transforming the old carport into an atrium. A folding glass NanaWall system allows the owners to watch their kids in the playroom from the kitchen.
The back of the property contrasts with the front by showcasing numerous oversized windows. The deck is made from the same silvertop ash wood.
Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
The octagonal master bedroom juts out over the garden.
The architects worked with the natural, six-foot slope of the site and built the Granny Pad into the hill to gain the needed interior height. The volume on the right is the original garage footprint, which now houses a kitchen and sitting room. The added volume on the left hosts the bedroom, as well as a bathroom beneath the loft space.
The pair’s art covers a cork wall where Eva Luna reads in a vintage Danish lounge chair.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The resulting design acquired its own flow, full of colorful narrative, spirited counterpoint, and anecdote. Now, in place of dark, disconnected spaces, outdoor rooms echo luminous indoor ones, and experimental filmmaker Laura Purdy and her family’s eclectic collections of art and personal artifacts share space with flashes of pattern and interior planes of saffron and pink stucco.
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
The home’s program is split between two structures, each completing one arm of the L shape, and connected by an enclosed, second-story bridge.
