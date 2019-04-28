Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
Evaluate your sink needs. Your vanity cabinet may require a specific type of sink, or it may even come with a sink, so be sure you read the product details carefully before you make your selection.
Evaluate your sink needs. Your vanity cabinet may require a specific type of sink, or it may even come with a sink, so be sure you read the product details carefully before you make your selection.
While the light-filled Chojamaru View Terrace features an unassuming concrete facade, Endo Architect and Associates carefully designed each unit of the project to have spacious interiors. The delicate staircases are sturdy but unobtrusive.
While the light-filled Chojamaru View Terrace features an unassuming concrete facade, Endo Architect and Associates carefully designed each unit of the project to have spacious interiors. The delicate staircases are sturdy but unobtrusive.
Maya Sheinberger redesigned the MG House so that each floor would be more cohesive. The first floor was developed alongside the landscape design, the second floor shifts according to the family's needs, and the eldest daughter lives on the third floor.
Maya Sheinberger redesigned the MG House so that each floor would be more cohesive. The first floor was developed alongside the landscape design, the second floor shifts according to the family's needs, and the eldest daughter lives on the third floor.
A light, airy feel permeates this relaxed, thoughtful space.
A light, airy feel permeates this relaxed, thoughtful space.
Strata Bench for Landscape Forms It's hard to believe this sleek bench was fashioned from concrete. But according to designer Jess Sorel, a proprietary material blend and new molding technique gave him the freedom to play with the material. "I wanted to take the perceptions about what [concrete] should be and counter that," he said. "I wanted to create something with a visual edge and have it float like a cantilever. How do we push concrete so it's not a brutalist chunk of material, but instead something elegant?"
Strata Bench for Landscape Forms It's hard to believe this sleek bench was fashioned from concrete. But according to designer Jess Sorel, a proprietary material blend and new molding technique gave him the freedom to play with the material. "I wanted to take the perceptions about what [concrete] should be and counter that," he said. "I wanted to create something with a visual edge and have it float like a cantilever. How do we push concrete so it's not a brutalist chunk of material, but instead something elegant?"
Set cover photo