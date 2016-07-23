Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
m
Missa Tihame
Follow
9
Saves
Followers
Following
#pooldesign
#pool
#interior
#exterior
#indooroutdoorliving
#modern
#minimal
#table
#chairs
#fan
#patio
#Java
#Minka
-Aire
#IKEA
#Boston
#pooldesign
#modern
#moderndesign
#outdoor
#exterior
#outside
#landscape
#backyard
#deck
#lounge
#steel
#concrete
#Mexico
#Casala
#BernardoGomezPimienta
#pooldesign
#modern
#moderndesign
#outdoor
#exterior
#outside
#landscape
#backyard
#indooroutdoorliving
#SiegalResidence
#OfficeofMobileDesign
#OMD
#pool
#pooldesign
#outdoor
#exterior
#modern
#modernarchitecture
#minimal
#infinitypool
#lounge
#oceanfront
#view
#CapeTown
#SouthAfrica
#SAOTA
#pool
#pooldesign
#outdoor
#exterior
#modern
#modernarchitecture
#minimal
#narrow
#backyard
#Adelaide
#Australia
#TroppoArchitects
Photo by James Knowler
#pool
#pooldesign
#outdoor
#exterior
#modern
#modernarchitecture
#minimal
#narrow
#lappool
#garden
#LosAngeles
#California
#JoeDay
Photo by Gregg Segal
#pool
#pooldesign
#outdoor
#exterior
#modern
#modernarchitecture
#phoenix
#arizona
Photo courtesy of Daniel Hennessy
#prefab
#pool
#chair
#modern
#architecture
#modernarchitecture
#tree
#glass
Wildlife are frequent visitors here, but the area’s active woodpeckers aren’t very welcome, so the house is clad in corrugated metal siding by Recla Metals.
Set cover photo