Seating areas wrap around the large backyard pool, which is also protected by a glass fence.
Florida couple John Pirman and Steve Tetreault built a new house inspired by the Sarasota School. Today’s FEMA codes required a plinth to lift the house five-and-a-half feet above grade and a roof that can withstand hurricane wind loads, making it a challenge to re-create the lightness of midcentury design, Pirman says.
On the second floor, long, open shelves in the kids' bedroom help foster a clutter-free zone.
Allwood’s Sunray cabin kit costs $8,890 on Amazon, and it can be assembled by two adults in about a day.
Now you can add a tiny home or cabin kit to your cart.
The kitchen area was originally an open entryway with a pair of chairs, says LaValle. "It was lovely, but nobody used it. We quickly decided to turn it into a kitchenette and moved the entrance and lounge area to the other side of the space."
“Your first impression is that the house is very closed,” says David Barragán of the building he designed with Jose María Sáez in Quito, Ecuador. Stacked concrete forms, developed by Barragán and Sáez and used as planters along the front facade, offer privacy and integrate the building with the site.
The clawfoot tub was a salvaged find, while reclaimed wood was used for the shelving.
The entrance is located to the side of the house. The recessed Douglas fir front door was built by Austin’s Honea Woodworks. The roof is Galvalume standing-seam metal.
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
La Casa Pequena in Oaxaca, Mexico
The side patio, adjacent to the kitchen, offers additional outdoor living space with casual seating and an integrated concrete bench.
The new dining room is part of the open-concept great room. Porcelanosa floor tile (in 12" x 24" Town Niquel Nature) is used throughout the home’s interior to provide a soft and neutral backdrop, allowing pops of color and statement tile to shine.
Love Eichler homes, but not interested in taking on an extensive renovation? This 1957 model may be for you. Located in San Rafael's lower Lucas Valley, this 1,805-square-foot midcentury home is completely remodeled and modernized.
"The kitchen itself is generously proportioned, relative to the modest scale of the project, and is centered on the solid Spotted Gum countertop of the kitchen island," says Martin.
Dark, full-height tiles create a dramatic backdrop in the twin shower room.
This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.
Configur8 tiles provide distinctive cladding for the exterior of this modern home.
The residence’s two bathrooms present distinct material identities: In the main bathroom, located on the lower level near the couple’s bedroom, a custom stainless-steel bathtub designed by Gil contrasts with a wall clad in silver travertine.
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
To reduce the home's environmental footprint, OLA installed rain water collection tanks and solar panels, which the house relies upon for water and electricity. White tile and tan travertine pool pavers mimic the color palette of the nearby beach.
The backyard pool house is comprised of western red cedar, just like the main home, and spans 13-feet-by-26-feet.
The home as viewed from the backyard, now and then. Mature landscaping and new dining areas elevate the outdoor spaces.
The deck off of the house acts like a dock sticking into a lake. Cassidy opted for a midnight-black earthquake-friendly epoxy lining. "It adds that little extra heat and emphasizes the lagoon feeling," he says.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
The spacious house features five bedrooms and six baths, plus a notable art collection and an in-home theatre.
A 40 foot by 10 foot pool is designed to echo the house’s tower with an almost reflection-like alignment.
The architects discreetly sunk a pool into the roof terrace of the old corral. In order to shade part of the terrace, the architects designed a freestanding sun shelter. So as not to damage the outer walls of the old building, a galvanized-steel frame is secured to the terrace floor. A bamboo-reed covering projects a soft, filtered light onto the outdoor living area below.
Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
The pool of the Phoenix house feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever. Photo by Dean Kaufman.
Their property features an abundance of local flora and fauna. “We have deer that come from Griffith Park through our garden,” Judith says.
The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.
