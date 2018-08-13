An old cistern found on the original site is now a black concrete plunge pool.
A narrow threshold evokes the warren-like feel of the original interiors.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
The BJURÅN chair, formerly known as ÖGLA, is still manufactured by the same factory in Poland with the solid wood bent in the same artisanal way.
When it launched in 1983, the RÅANE armchair was called JÄRPEN. Designer Niels Gammelgaard wanted to challenge the idea of an armchair and see if it was possible to make comfortable seating without the use of filling or fabric.
IKEA originally launched the handmade GANGET armchair in 1958 with the opening of the first store in Älmhult, Sweden. The chair’s round design represents "an optimistic future."
"The LÖVBACKEN table (previously known as LÖVET) is such a cool statement piece. It was our first knockdown product," recounts Gustavsson.
The KNÄSJÖ floor lamp was launched in 1958 as TRINETT and described at the time as being "super modern." While the lamp shades came in different colors when it originally hit stores, the 2018 version is all white.
The designs from the 1950s-60s capture the midcentury period, embracing classic lines and darker woods.
Naber defined the dining area with a wood beam treatment at the ceiling. "Our general contractor suggested raising the ceiling when we added the dining room so that the new space looked intentional and not a distinct add-on," Naber says. "So we upped the vertical height and decided to fill the extra area in with decorative beams."
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."
The new patio connects to a fire pit lounge area via the wood walkway. Naber worked with McCullough Landscape to fashion the cement and rock patio. Decomposed granite replaced the grass, and Naber planted succulents from her wedding alongside cacti and native plants for a more drought-tolerant landscape.
The pergola was removed, the exterior wall opened up, and a new dining room added. The 12-foot-long sliding pocket doors manufactured by Western Window Systems recede all the way into the wall for total indoor/outdoor flow. The new patio received cement tile—the Arc pattern from Clé Tile—its black and white palette coordinating with the new white paint and black window frames of the exterior.
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
Open Kitchen blends modern and organic finishes for functionality and warmth. New skylight above floods the space with daylight. Appliances: Monogram by GE; Cabinet Finishes: Matte Lacquer and Natural Walnut by Semi-Handmade; Countertops: Statuario Nuvo by Caesarstone; Backsplash: Made by Ann Sacks.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
IKEA's simple and modular designs can be personalized to suit your space.
Zee standing in front of her new 8 ft x 8 foot piece.
The mini music studio.
Zee's collection of turquoise jewelry sits on the dresser in her bedroom.
Zee's bedroom is filled with her hat collection as well as a wood knot from Katie Gong, the most represented of artists in her space, and hanging bells from Mudpuppy Ceramic Studio.
One of Zee's favorite nooks of the house, this alcove holds some of her favorite pieces including the eye wall hanging by Heather Levine Ceramics.
Melbourne, Australia, is home to One Roof, a sprawling 12,916-square-foot space with meeting rooms, event space, and cozy places to take naps.
One Roof's walls are covered in bright, graphic murals of females.
Located in Downtown Detroit, the co-working club offers a mix of space for collaborative and individual working.
In Richmond, Virginia, The Broad's interior design strikes a balance between elegance and comfort.
Private photo booths allow privacy for Skype and conference calls.
Members can perch at the bar, relax in a comfortable living area, or sprawl out at one of the many tables used for collaborative work.
A conference room with comfortable contemporary furnishings provides space for large meetings.
Designers Sara and Rich Combs of The Joshua Tree House brought The Assembly to life with a soothing neutral color scheme and quirky vintage furnishings and decor.
In the beauty room, floral wallpaper from Caitlin McGauley picks up the tangerine color of the chairs from Douglas & Bec. Wall light sculptures from Cedar & Moss illuminate the mirrors.