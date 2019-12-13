French company Bacsac creates innovative products that can be used for a variety of purposes, indoors and out. Made of a double-walled, 100 percent recyclable geotextile fabric, the innovative trio planter maintains the balance between air, soil, and water. The planter can be used for flowers or vegetables, and is an excellent option for organizing a garden on a patio or deck. When not in use, the flexible, lightweight bag can easily be folded and stored, making the Trio Planter a more versatile option than traditional ceramic pots.