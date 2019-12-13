Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
The mirrored chrome finish pairs well with wood siding in the open shower, adding an industrial touch to a more rustic environment.
The mirrored chrome finish pairs well with wood siding in the open shower, adding an industrial touch to a more rustic environment.
From the wall-mounted faucets over the sink to the understated towel bars, the Arris collection makes an elegant statement in this serene bathroom.
From the wall-mounted faucets over the sink to the understated towel bars, the Arris collection makes an elegant statement in this serene bathroom.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
Los Angeles-based Bend designed the Farmhouse Lounge Chair to be as sturdy as a piece of farm machinery, but easy to relax in after a long day. The chair blends traditional elements—the backrest is inspired by old Amish barn architecture—and modern geometric shapes.
Los Angeles-based Bend designed the Farmhouse Lounge Chair to be as sturdy as a piece of farm machinery, but easy to relax in after a long day. The chair blends traditional elements—the backrest is inspired by old Amish barn architecture—and modern geometric shapes.
French company Bacsac creates innovative products that can be used for a variety of purposes, indoors and out. Made of a double-walled, 100 percent recyclable geotextile fabric, the innovative trio planter maintains the balance between air, soil, and water. The planter can be used for flowers or vegetables, and is an excellent option for organizing a garden on a patio or deck. When not in use, the flexible, lightweight bag can easily be folded and stored, making the Trio Planter a more versatile option than traditional ceramic pots.
French company Bacsac creates innovative products that can be used for a variety of purposes, indoors and out. Made of a double-walled, 100 percent recyclable geotextile fabric, the innovative trio planter maintains the balance between air, soil, and water. The planter can be used for flowers or vegetables, and is an excellent option for organizing a garden on a patio or deck. When not in use, the flexible, lightweight bag can easily be folded and stored, making the Trio Planter a more versatile option than traditional ceramic pots.
The shower offers a multisensory experience: the architect described how clients can take hot showers in the rain or simply lounge in the capacious garden area. Mint plants growing between the pavers release a pleasant smell when stepped upon.
The shower offers a multisensory experience: the architect described how clients can take hot showers in the rain or simply lounge in the capacious garden area. Mint plants growing between the pavers release a pleasant smell when stepped upon.
The vertical planter in the deck contains ten varieties of succulents.
The vertical planter in the deck contains ten varieties of succulents.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Chile recently became one of the first South American countries to incorporate insulation into its building code. "People just accepted being cold a few months of the year," Bernal says. Instead, she and Foster shored up the Casa Cuatro to North American standards with a tight building envelope. A winter fire also helps heat the house.
Chile recently became one of the first South American countries to incorporate insulation into its building code. "People just accepted being cold a few months of the year," Bernal says. Instead, she and Foster shored up the Casa Cuatro to North American standards with a tight building envelope. A winter fire also helps heat the house.
Concreteworks cast the custom outdoor soaking tub.
Concreteworks cast the custom outdoor soaking tub.
Adagio suspended seat by Francesco Rota for Paola Lenti, shown on the grounds of Jack Lenor Larsen's LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton, New York.
Adagio suspended seat by Francesco Rota for Paola Lenti, shown on the grounds of Jack Lenor Larsen's LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton, New York.
The open terrace is fitted with recessed lighting by Foscarini and a StoneTile floor. It houses an outdoor kitchen and dining area, as well as a fireplace and a spa. Inside, it connects to a gym and sauna in the basement.
The open terrace is fitted with recessed lighting by Foscarini and a StoneTile floor. It houses an outdoor kitchen and dining area, as well as a fireplace and a spa. Inside, it connects to a gym and sauna in the basement.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The fireplace that Lake|Flato designed for the deck is the compound’s focal point. “People can go tuck their small kids into bed and then creep back to the fire pit area and be gregarious late into the night,” Wallace says.
The fireplace that Lake|Flato designed for the deck is the compound’s focal point. “People can go tuck their small kids into bed and then creep back to the fire pit area and be gregarious late into the night,” Wallace says.
The large wraparound porch links the two main houses and two guest cabins, and is the site of many impromptu shared meals.
The large wraparound porch links the two main houses and two guest cabins, and is the site of many impromptu shared meals.
The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.
The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
Tiny houses are spreading across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.
Tiny houses are spreading across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.
Douglas fir-framed windows by Dynamic Architectural Windows & Doors offer layered indoor-outdoor views.
Douglas fir-framed windows by Dynamic Architectural Windows & Doors offer layered indoor-outdoor views.
The roofs of each of the three sections of the home are constructed of zinc and are insulated for added protection.
The roofs of each of the three sections of the home are constructed of zinc and are insulated for added protection.
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
Anka Lamprecht and Lukas Wezel shared their rustic domicile in a valley in Grotli, Norway. Boasting an enviable view, it’s the first cabin archived in the book’s “Backcountry” category that features homesteads in the wilderness.
Anka Lamprecht and Lukas Wezel shared their rustic domicile in a valley in Grotli, Norway. Boasting an enviable view, it’s the first cabin archived in the book’s “Backcountry” category that features homesteads in the wilderness.
Resident Nadja van Praag enjoys the view from the deck that connects the trio of structures. The idea for the deconstructed plan was inspired in part by Alvar Aalto sketches of a “peeled apart” summer cabin, says architectural designer Riley Pratt, in which interconnected volumes surround a central courtyard.
Resident Nadja van Praag enjoys the view from the deck that connects the trio of structures. The idea for the deconstructed plan was inspired in part by Alvar Aalto sketches of a “peeled apart” summer cabin, says architectural designer Riley Pratt, in which interconnected volumes surround a central courtyard.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
Architect Gary Gladwish designed a house on Orcas Island, Washington, for his mother, Marie, an artist. With wide, open planes, the home incorporates lasting solutions for all mobility stages.
Architect Gary Gladwish designed a house on Orcas Island, Washington, for his mother, Marie, an artist. With wide, open planes, the home incorporates lasting solutions for all mobility stages.
The Orcas Island house, whose steel exterior has patinaed to a rusty hue has a wide doorway with a pivoting door and a zero-step threshold.
The Orcas Island house, whose steel exterior has patinaed to a rusty hue has a wide doorway with a pivoting door and a zero-step threshold.
In a similar scenario, architect Eric Höweler and Meejin Yoon devised a layout for Yoon’s parents, Hannah and Jason, in Arlington, Virginia. The pair incorporated a gently sloping ramp and an open kitchen for the single-level house.
In a similar scenario, architect Eric Höweler and Meejin Yoon devised a layout for Yoon’s parents, Hannah and Jason, in Arlington, Virginia. The pair incorporated a gently sloping ramp and an open kitchen for the single-level house.

7 more saves

Set cover photo