The HVAC has been carefully positioned around a structural beam which is the low point of the ceiling, allowing the rest of the basement level to benefit from higher ceilings. “It’s a classic Frank Lloyd Wright move,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “You compress the hallway and then every room feels bigger at the end of it.” The lighting in this space—which has been designed to drive movement down the hall—is a thin LED as there was only a few millimetres between the drywall and the HVAC.